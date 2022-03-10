Fluminense beat Olimpia 3-1 in Rio de Janeiro and took a big step toward qualifying for the 2022 Copa Libertadores group stage.

With two goals from Argentina's German Cano and one from the promising Luiz Henrique, the brasilians ended with Olimpia undefeated streak.

The only goal for the Paraguayan team was scored by Derlis González, who took advantage of a big mistake by goalkeeper Fabio in an attempted exit with a dominated ball.

The return match of the third phase, whose winner qualifies for the group phase, will be played next Wednesday in Asunción.