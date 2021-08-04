Fluminense advances to quarterfinals after beating Cerro Porteño August 4, 2021 15:55 9:02 min Copa Libertadores' quarterfinals are set as Fluminense beats Cerro Porteño. Copa Libertadores Fluminense Fred Cerro Porteño -Latest Videos 9:02 min Fluminense moves to quarterfinals 1:06 min Tsimanouskaya 'feeling safe and secure' 1:27 min Social View: Harry Kane's Spurs no show 0:45 min Emerson Royal: 'Messi impossible to play against' 2:14 min Spain to face Brazil in final 0:30 min Thompson-Herah wins double-double 0:42 min Brazil beats México on penalties 0:22 min Durant says USA need big gold push 2:20 min Rumours: Chelsea make Lukaku bid 0:30 min Simone Biles will compete in Tuesday's beam final