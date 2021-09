Bruno Henrique scored a brace which was all that Flamengo needed to beat Barcelona SC 2-0 on the first leg of their Copa Libertadores' semifinals.

Henrique received a cross-pass from Gabriel Barbosa 'Gabigol' at minute 21' of action and put into the net for the 1-0.

Henrique would repeat the trick at the 38th. minute when a quick counter-attack ended in the second goal for Flamengo, with Henrique finding a perfectly filtered cross-pass from his right to bury it in.

