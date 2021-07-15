Flamengo Take Control Of First Leg With Win Over Defensa Y Justicia July 15, 2021 04:31 6:13 min A Michael goal helped Flamengo get a 1-0 away win over Defensa y Justicia in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores Round of 16 tie. Copa Libertadores Highlights Flamengo Defensa y Justicia -Latest Videos 8:06 min Libertad Defeat Junior In Seven-Goal Thriller 7:19 min River And Argentinos End First Leg In Draw 6:13 min Flamengo Take Control Of First Leg 0:51 min Michael Opens Scoreline For Flamengo 9:27 min Sporting Cristal Fight Back To Beat Arsenal 10:00 min Red Bull Bragantino Get Win Over Del Valle 6:27 min Palmeiras Beat UC In Controversial Circumstances 6:10 min Velez Take Upper Hand Against Barcelona SC 0:56 min Velez Take Early Lead Against Barcelona SC 2:08 min Is Donnarumma Really An Upgrade Over Navas?