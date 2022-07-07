Amazing second leg of the Copa Libertadores Round of 16 between Flamengo and Tolima.

Flamengo opened the score in the 5th minute of the game.

After that, the goals kept coming.

The second one was scored in the 20th minute.

Pedro scored the third in the 47th minute.

Barbosa scored the fourth in the 56th minute.

Tolima scored their only goal in the 63rd minute.

Pedro scored his second goal in the 67th minute.

Matheuzinho scored the sixth goal in the 73rd minute.

Finally, Pedro scored the seventh goal for Flamengo in the 79th minute.