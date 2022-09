A thrilling second leg tonight between Flamengo and Velez.

Velez took the lead in the 21st minute.

Pedro equalized for Flamengo in the 42nd minute.

Marinho scored the 2-1 in the 68th minute.

The game ended 1-1 and Flamengo are in the Final.