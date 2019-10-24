Flamengo 1-0 Gremio: Bruno Henrique Gives Flamengo Lead Just Before Half October 24, 2019 03:16 1:37 min Gabriel Barbosa's shot was saved, but Bruno Henrique was on the spot to knock in the rebound and give Flamengo a 1-0 lead over Gremio on the night, and a 2-1 aggregate lead. Copa Libertadores video Soccer Highlights CONMEBOL Highlights Flamengo Gremio Bruno Henrique -Latest Videos 1:37 min Bruno Henrique Gives Flamengo Lead 5:02 min PitchCam: Tevez's Last Stand in the Libertadores 0:43 min AustralianGP: Showdown On The Island 2:03 min Dani Parejo: Valencia's Captain Fantastic 0:43 min Gallardo "Full Of Joy" As River Advance Past Boca 0:30 min LaLiga Threatens Legal Action Over El Clasico Date 0:46 min Leonard Emotional After Clippers Opening Night Win 0:46 min LeBron Upbeat After Lakers Loss To Clippers 0:30 min Pelicans GM Blasts Zion Fitness Speculation 1:53 min Post-Match Reaction From La Bombonera