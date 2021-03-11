Ferreira Doubles Gremio's Lead Over Ayacucho March 11, 2021 02:01 0:48 min Ferreira finds some space and slots in his shot to give Gremio a 2-0 lead over Ayacucho. Copa Libertadores Highlights Gremio Ayacucho -Latest Videos 10:36 min Universidad De Chile And San Lorenzo Ends In Draw 10:41 min Souza Gets Hat Trick As Gremio Smash Ayacucho 0:45 min Diego Souza Gets Hat Trick To Extend Gremio's Lead 0:39 min Azevedo Gets Gremio's Fifth Goal Of The Match 0:34 min Minzun Quina Gets One Back For Ayacucho 11:21 min Atletico Junior Seal Last-Gasp Win in Caracas 0:43 min Souza Scores Brilliant Goal To Make It 4-0 Gremio 0:38 min Diego Souza Converts Penalty To Make It 3-0 Gremio 0:48 min Ferreira Doubles Gremio's Lead Over Ayacucho 1:01 min David Braz Gets Gremio's Opener Against Ayacucho