The second phase of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Preliminary Round has officialy started with a huge victory from Everton. The chilean side defeated Monagas 3-0 with a double from argentinean striker Lucas Di Yorio and another goal from Ismael Sosa. Everton hit fast in the first 30 minutes, scoring twice to secure an important advantage.

Everton is trying to reach its third appearance in the Copa Libertadores Group Stage after what it did in 1977 and 2009. On the other hand, Monagas will be seeking its second continental group phase after an unsuccesfull run in 2018. The second leg between this two will be played in Maturin, Venezuela, next Tuesday, March 1st.