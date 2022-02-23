The second phase of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Preliminary Round has officially started with a huge victory from Everton. The Chilean side defeated Monagas 3-0 with a double from Argentinean striker Lucas Di Yorio and another goal from Ismael Sosa. Everton hit fast in the first 30 minutes, scoring twice to secure an important advantage.

Everton are trying to reach their third appearance in Copa Libertadores' Group Stage after 1977 and 2009. On the other hand, Monagas will be seeking their second continental group phase after an unsuccessful run in 2018. The second leg between these two will be played in Maturin, Venezuela, next Tuesday, March 1st.