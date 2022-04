Argentina's Estudiantes de la Plata thrashed their countrymates Vélez Sarsfield 4-1 in their first match of Group C of the 2022 Copa Libertadores.

Estudiantes was going all at it since the first whistle as they got the first goal in the 6th minute when Más found the net. Vélez tried and came back in the 35th with a goal by Janson, but Estudiantes exploded after that with three more by: Rogel (42'), Del Prete (53') and Zapiola (88').