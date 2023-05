Deportivo Pereira, who is participating in the Copa Libertadores for the first time this year, defeated Boca Juniors 1-0 with a goal from forward Arley Rodríguez in the fourth matchday of Group F in the continental tournament.

With this result, the Argentine club maintained the top position with seven points, the same as Pereira, who is ranked second due to goal difference. Meanwhile, Colo Colo is in third place with five points, while Monagas sits at the bottom with two points.