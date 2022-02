Uruguayan David Terans scores the first goal in the Recopa Sudamericana final for Athletico Paranense against Palmeiras after a long-time call decision from de Video Assistant Referee.

Argentine referee Facundo Tello and VAR took more than three minutes to decide if Terans was onside or not after a header from Pedro Henrique. Finally, goal was confirmed and Athletico took the lead in the 20th minute.