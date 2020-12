Copa Libertadores quarter-final second leg: Palmeiras vs. Libertad

Tuesday @ 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT on beIN SPORTS

It's all to play for in São Paolo as both teams look to tip the balance in their favor following a deadlocked first leg.

Matias Espinoza cancelled out Gustavo Gomez's opening goal last week to set up a finely poised battle at Allianz Parque where the Brazilian and Paraguayan outfits will lock horns for a spot in the Copa Libertadores semifinals.