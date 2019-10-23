Copa Libertadores: Boca Opener Ruled Out For Handball October 23, 2019 03:09 1:05 min Eduardo Salvio had the opening goal in the back of the net for Boca Juniors but it was called back for a handball in the build-up. Copa Libertadores video Soccer Highlights CONMEBOL Highlights River Plate Boca Juniors -Latest Videos 0:35 min Klopp: LFC Stars Worthy Of Ballon d'Or Nominations 0:44 min The Fastest Red Card in Turkish SuperLig History 1:19 min Preview: Flamengo vs. Gremio 1:00 min Neymar: The Love From PSG Fans Will Return 0:27 min Gallardo: Nothing Tops Last Year's Copa Lib Final 0:33 min Evra Ridicules Arsenal 'Babies' 1:47 min Report: Real Madrid Paving Way for Eriksen 4:01 min Leganes Part Ways With Pellegrino 1:37 min RFEF Postpone Clasico Decision 0:47 min Marcelo Gallardo: River Plate’s 'Napoleon'