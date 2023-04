Paraguay's Cerro Porteño started off well in their Copa Libertadores Group Stage debut with a victory at home over Ecuador's Barcelona SC.

Claudio Aquino opened the score in the 28th minute netting a penalty, before Barcelona evened it in the 70th. via Christian Ortiz. Diego Churín sealed the deal afterward when he found a pass from Aquino and put it in for the definite 2-1.