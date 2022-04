Paraguay vs Uruguay, Cerro versus Peñarol. The first and second place of group G played tonight. The game started off with injuries from both parties, but nothing too serious.

Rodrigo Cardozo was the game changer when he scored for Cerro Porteño in the stoppage time of the first half. The game went on for another 45 minutes but without any clear action.

The game finished in a 1-0 in favor of Cerro Porteño and so they took the 3 points instead of the Uruguayans.