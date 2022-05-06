Bragantino conceded this Wednesday a 1-1 draw at home to Vélez Sarsfield in a match from the fourth round of Group C of the Copa Libertadores that allows them, now with 5 points, to continue in second place of the group led with 10 points by Estudiantes de La Plata.

Vélez, now with a slim chance of qualifying, remains in last place with two units, two behind Nacional, the third.

Vélez Sársfield came close to victory thanks to an early goal from striker Lucas Pratto, but Bragantino equalized just seven minutes before the final whistle with a goal from Ecuadorian winger Andrés Hurtado.

The draw in the last minutes prevented Bragantino from losing their undefeated streak that they have in their stadium, the Nabi Abi Chedid in the city of Braganza Paulista, where they had not lost since November of last year.

EFE.