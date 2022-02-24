Bolivar and Universidad Catolica of Ecuador played for a 1-1 draw after an exciting start where both goals were scored in the first 11 minutes.

Francisco Da Costa was the first to find the net after a mistake made by Ecuadorian defender Rockson Renteria, who tried to get the ball out of his box but was surprised by a deflection from Da Costa, causing a lucky goal for the locals.



However, Universidad Catolica overcame the situation quickly. Three minutes after Bolivar's goal, Panamanian striker Ismael Diaz evened the match with an accurate header.



The rest of the match was tight, and both teams fought well to intend another goal, but the tie prevailed.