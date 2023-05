Boca Juniors won against Colo-Colo (0-2) away from home to take the sole leadership of Group F in the Copa Libertadores.

The first goal came under the authorship of Luis Advíncula, who made a change of direction towards the center of the field to take a shot that was unstoppable at around minute 11'.

The 0-2 came after recovering the ball thanks to pressure in the opponent's field. The defense of the Chilean team lost the ball and Sebastián Villa sealed the game.