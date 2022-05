Boca Juniors tied 1-1 with Corinthians in La Bombonera and kept second place in Group E in the Copa Libertadores. Du Queiroz put the visitors ahead in the 16th minute, but Dario Benedetto equalized on 42'.

The Argentines were left with seven points, one less than the Brazilians and two more than Deportivo Cali, which will face Always Ready on Thursday.