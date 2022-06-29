Athletico Paranaense had the task to play against Libertad Asuncion in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores Round of 16.

The locals took the lead after Vitor Ferreira scored the opener in the 6th minute.

Libertad equalized 14 minutes later after Hector Daniel Villalba scored the 1-1.

Nicolas Hernandez got the lead back for Athletico after scoring an amazing header.

The second half produced a lot of opportunities, but none of them produced a goal.

The game ended 2-1 in favor for Athletico Paranaense.