Athletico Paranaense faced Libertad today on a great Copa Libertadores game.

The first half was slow since both teams were unable to score. They went into the break with a 0-0 in hopes to win the game in the second half.

Tomas Esteban Cuello opened the score with an amazing strike outside the area.

Agustin Canobbio scored the second few minutes later to secure the win for the locals.

The game finished 2-0 in favor of the locals.