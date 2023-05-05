Club Athletico Paranaense recovered from a one-goal deficit and managed to win (1-2) against Libertad from Paraguay in Asuncion.

At minute 10', Óscar Cardozo scored for the home team after a poor clearance by the Brazilian side.

However, it was Rômulo José Cardoso da Cruz (52') and Alex Paulo Menezes Santana (65') who made the comeback for Paranaense possible.

After obtaining these three points, the Brazilian team is now placed as the leader of Group G in the Copa Libertadores with seven points, while Libertad is last with three points.