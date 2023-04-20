Argentinos Jrs. went into Corinthians' home and managed to secure an important 1-0 victory to take over the top spot in Group E of the Copa Libertadores.

It was Javier Cabrera who scored the first and only goal of the match after appearing unexpectedly in the area and heading the ball into the net in the 13th minute.

With this result, the Argentine team take the lead of Group E with six points, three more than Corinthians and Independiente del Valle, while Liverpool from Montevideo is last without any points in the competition.