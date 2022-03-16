At its very first participation in a continental competition, America-MG made history by qualifying for the 2022 Copa Libertadores group stage after beating Barcelona in Guayaquil against all odds in the penalty shoot-out. The 40-year-old goalkeeper Jailson was the man of the match for the Brazilians. Barcelona's gonna have to settle with taking action of the Copa Sudamericana.

Regular time ended in another scoreless draw, just like it happened a week ago in Minas Gerais, with both teams playing at their best but uncapable to vulnerate the rival's deffense. America-MG had the best chances, mostly at the end of the first half and the start of the second, but its lack of finishing skills made it impossible for its strikers. However, Barcelona took advantage of the altitude in Guayaquil and ended the game in better shape. The penalties were definetely the best option to uneven the series.

Penalty shoot-out summary:

Bruno Piñatares scores for Barcelona. 1-0 Barcelona

Wellington Paulista scores for America-MG. 1-1

Byron Castillo scores for Barcelona. 2-1 Barcelona

Igor Maidana scores for America-MG. 2-2

Emmanuel Martinez scores for Barcelona. 3-2 Barcelona

Felipe Azevedo scores for America-MG. 3-3

Leonel Quiñonez misses for Barcelona. Still 3-3

Juan Pablo Ramirez scores for America-MG. 4-3 America-MG

Damian Díaz scores for Barcelona. 4-4

Juninho Valoura scores for America-MG. The Brazilians win the series.5-4