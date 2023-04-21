Alianza Lima won away against Libertad from Paraguay (1-2), a result that places them as the group leader in the Copa Libertadores.

Marco Aldair Rodríguez opened the score for the visitors around minute 46', and it was Pablo Sabbag who scored a great goal to put the second one at minute 71'.

In the closing minutes, at 90+4, Óscar Cardozo scored a penalty goal to pull one back for Libertad.

With this result, the Peruvian team reached four points to improve their performance compared to Paranaense in Group G of the continental competition.