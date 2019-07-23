Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense have signed former Barcelona left-back Adriano from Besiktas.

The 34-year-old, who won two Champions League titles during his time with the Catalan club, has been brought in as a direct replacement for Renan Lodi, who recently joined Atletico Madrid.

🗣️ "Feliz por esse dia e espero retribuir essa confiança".

— Athletico Paranaense (@AthleticoPR) July 23, 2019

The reigning Copa Sudamericana champions will be in action on Wednesday night to take on Boca Juniors in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores Round of 16.

Despite signing a deal that will keep him at the Curitiba club until December 2020, Adriano will be ineligible to play at last season's runners-up, having missed the registration deadline.

