River Plate played against Peruvians Alianza Lima in a tremendous game.

Julian Alvarez was the star of tonight’s game.

He scored the first bracer in the 15th minute; only 3 minutes later he scored the second; and minutes before half-time, he scored the hat-trick.

The second half got crazier. 8 minutes into the second half, Santiago Simon scored the fourth, and only 1 minute later, Julian Alvarez scored the 5-0. He, once again, scored the 6-0 and the 8-0.

Julian scored 6 goals in the whole game.

The game finished 8-1.