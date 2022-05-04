The Strongest versus Athletico Paranaense faced each other in a duel for the next round.

In the first minutes of the game, one of the Athletico defenders had a great shot off the bar. Sadly no more happened until Johnny Cerruto had also a shott off the bar.

Enrique Riveiro minutes later emerged from the ground to score a brilliant header for his team. Starting the second half Enrique scored another headed goal.

Minutes later Martin Prost scored another header, so Juan Cascini wanted to participate as well and scored the 4-0 with another header.

The fifth goal went in in the 94th minute.

The score ended 5-0.