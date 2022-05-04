The Copa Libertadores had Colon and Cerro Porteño today in a tremendous clash.

Facundo Farias opened the score in the 22nd minute with a fantastic goal.

G⚽AL! A flying volley from Facundo Farías gives Colón the lead in Santa Fe!



22' 🇦🇷 @ColonOficial 1-0 @CCP1912oficial 🇵🇾 pic.twitter.com/WBzQbkYwOQ — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@TheLibertadores) May 4, 2022

Christian Bernardi extended their lead in the 69th minute.

Cerro dreamed big and scored the first goal and were also eager to score the second. Sadly it wasn’t enough and Colon went on to win.

The score finished 2-1 in favor of Colon.