Caracas dream of advancing to the next round but today they played against Libertad, the first place in Group B.

The game started off with a slow rhythm, but both teams pushed for the win. There were shots off the bar, yellow cards, and more of an exciting battle without goals.

Until the first minutes of the second half, the locals opened the score with a goal from Akinyoola.

The game stayed the same with a lot of opportunities, but neither one of them was able to produce more.

The final score was 1-0 for Caracas.