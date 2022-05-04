Independiete Petrolero’s rival was Palmeiras tonight. It was no surprise that the Brazilians took the win home. Independiente lies in fourth place with only 1 point in hand.

Palmeiras started off aggressive as they wanted to secure the win early in the game.

Raphael Veiga scored the first and the second goal of the game. The first one was a penalty and the second a beautiful finish.

Not 15 minutes after the break and Raphael Veiga scored his hattrick. Two minutes later after the 3-0, Rafael Navarro scored the 4th and Cerqueria the 5th. That game was like a training ground for the Brazilians.