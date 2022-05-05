Boca Juniors faced Always ready today in the Copa Libertadores in a heavily intense game. The first half of the game was slow, without much action and a lot of chances.

The referee marked a penalty in favor of the Argentinians, which they used to their advantage and Eduardo Salvio scored it beautifully.

🔥🔷🔶 Eduardo Salvio's penalty proved to be the winner for @BocaJrsOficial in La Paz! pic.twitter.com/XqwDWFXlUF — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@TheLibertadores) May 5, 2022

The second half was less interesting than expected with both teams defending their goal and not being able to penetrate their defenses.

The game finished 1-0 in favor of Boca Juniors.