GOAL FOR BARCELONA SC! 🇪🇨



The Ecuadorians strike first to take the lead from Adonis Preciado and level the series against Velez Sarsfield. #Libertadores LIVE NOW ⬇️

📺 beIN SPORTS

💻 CONNECT 5 https://t.co/LRYa03w6yI pic.twitter.com/6rpKWa6i1O