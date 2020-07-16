Flamengo Hopeful To Keep Jesus Amid Benfica Links

Flamengo are hoping Jorge Jesus remains their head coach amid a growing expectation in Portugal he could be heading back to Benfica.

Club president Rodolfo Landim said Jesus would be back at work next week, after Rio de Janeiro giants Flamengo wrapped up the Carioca state championship title.

The 65-year-old Portuguese coach previously spent six years in charge of Benfica, leading the Lisbon giants from 2009 to 2015, before then spending three seasons with their bitter rivals Sporting CP.

A união é a chave do nosso sucesso. Conquistamos mais um título. E queremos mais! Somos um só. Somos FLAMENGO! Tem que respeitar o #ReiDoRio! 🏆 #EsseÉONossoLugar



Jesus has enjoyed a spectacular 13-month reign to date at Flamengo, with the Copa Libertadores and Brasileiro titles among the successes he has brought to the Maracana.

Reports in Portugal claim negotiations between Benfica and Jesus have already begun.

However, Landim said he had received no indication Jesus - who agreed a new contract until at least 2021 last month - wanted to move back to his homeland.

"On Monday, he'll be training the team," Landim said. "Everyone is free to go today, and everyone trains on Monday."

Essa dupla! 🥰🥰🥰



Quoted by Globo Esporte, Landim added: "We are expecting him there on Monday, that's what I said to him now in the dressing room. Everyone has the right [to have a break], you know, they won a title. Let's take a few days off."

Landim said Jesus had given no hint of an approach from another club.

"He did not mention anything, of course not," the president said.