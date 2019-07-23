Round of 16 Preview: River Plate vs. Cruzeiro

The knockout stage of the Copa Libertadores gets underway on Tuesday with a box office clash between the reigning holders and a team that has won the tournament twice.

After clinching the Recopa Sudamericana title against Athletico Paranaense in May, River Plate return to continental action when they host Cruzeiro at El Monumental for the first leg of the Round of 16.

Suspensions mean Los Millonarios will be without Milton Casco and Rafael Santos Borré. The Colombia striker’s absence opens up the possibility of 19-year-old Julián Álvarez making his fifth start for the team.

While overcoming every Brazilian side he has faced over two legs as River’s manager, Marcelo Gallardo has yet to beat Brazilian opposition on home soil during his rein at the club (two defeats, three draws).

The defending champions will look to defy the history books which point to the Brazilian side marching on to the quarter-finals: Of the 13 previous occasions the teams have crossed paths, Cruzeiro have come out victorious on nine of them.

Despite Cruzeiro’s favorable head-to-head record, coach Mano Menezes expects a grueling test in Buenos Aires: “This game is going to demand 110% from everyone.”

The biggest question mark hanging over the Belo Horizonte side is whether Thiago Neves will be passed fit in time to start the first leg. The attacking midfielder was sidelined for Cruzeiro’s last two games after picking up a knock.

“We know how important this game is so we didn’t risk Thiago against Atlético Mineiro in order to have him for Tuesday. Hopefully we can use him because it’s important to have everyone available when taking on a great opponent,” said Menezes in reference to 34-year-old.

