Copa Libertadores Preview: Palmeiras vs. Gremio

By Gabriel Pessoa

Last week's first leg encounter between two of last year’s Copa Libertadores semi-finalists was dominated by the visiting team.

In front of a packed and increasingly frustrated Arena do Gremio, Palmeiras controlled the majority of the match, and through the Swiss army knife-like versatility of Gustavo Scarpa left with the aggregate score tipped in their favor.

Scarpa's long-range strike to break the deadlock will go down as one of the best goals of the tournament. Here's a reminder for anyone who may have missed it:

Last week, Luiz Felipe Scolari’s men did a great job of controlling Copa America breakout star Everton Soares, but will now have to cope without midfield pillar Felipe Melo for the return fixture.

The veteran Brazilian will have to watch Tuesday's decider from the stands after being sent off in tears for a late challenge on Jean Pyerre in the first leg.

While it would only take one Gremio goal for the momentum to shift, Palmeiras have been the more consistent of the two Brazilian teams this year. Also standing in the Sao Paulo side's favor are its deeper roster and home-field advantage.

Look for Palmeiras capitalize on its stronger hand and reach a successive Copa Libertadores semi-final.

Watch Copa Libertadores: Palmeiras vs. Gremio, Tuesday @ 8:20pm ET / 5:20pm PT live on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT