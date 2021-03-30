Español
What to watch on beIN SPORTS
Copa Libertadores

CONMEBOL Moves Recopa Second Leg Due to COVID Restrictions

Palmeiras and Defensa y Justicia will conclude the Recopa Sudamericana tie in Brasilia due to health and safety concerns in Sao Paulo.

beIN SPORTS

Associated Press

The South American Football Confederation, CONMEBOL, announced that the second leg of the Recopa Sudamericana will be held in Brasilia.

The regional governing body revealed that the final match between the winners of Copa Libertadores - Palmeiras - and Copa Sudamericana - Defensa y Justicia - was moved from Sao Paulo due to the restrictions imposed by the State Government due to the raging COVID-19 spread in Brazil.

Those restrictions are valid until April 11, but could be extended.

 

Given that Palmeiras would not be able to play at their Allianz Parque stadium, the club has opted to play their home leg at the Estadio Mane Garrincha in Brazil's capital.

The first leg will be held on April 7, at Defensa y Justicia stadium in Florencio Varela, Argentina.

Conmebol Palmeiras Recopa Sudamericana Defensa y Justicia coronavirus
Previous Atletico Nacional Blast Club Guarani To Advance In
Read
Atletico Nacional Blast Club Guarani To Advance In Copa Libertadores
Next

Latest Stories

>