Español
Keep beIN
Copa Libertadores

Copa Libertadores Review: Boca Juniors, Internacional Claim Dramatic Away Wins

Alexis Mac Allister and Paolo Guerrero provided late heroics for Boca Juniors and Internacional respectively in the first leg of both sides' Copa LIbertadores last-16 ties.

Reuters

Carlos Tevez helped Boca Juniors to an away win in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores last-16 tie against Athletico Paranaense, while Internacional also left it late.

Last year's runners-up, Boca edged to a 1-0 victory in Curitiba as Tevez had an impact off the bench on Wednesday.

The former Manchester City and Manchester United forward played a one-two with Alexis Mac Allister, the Brighton and Hove Albion loanee curling a wonderful effort into the top corner from 25 yards in the 83rd minute.

The hosts had a chance to equalise after being awarded a penalty following a VAR review, but former River Plate forward Marco Ruben's 95th-minute spot-kick bounced back off the post.

The result left Boca in a good position ahead of next week's return leg at La Bombonera.

Internacional also claimed an away win, edging Nacional 1-0 in Montevideo thanks to Paolo Guerrero's 90th-minute goal.

The Peru great produced a clinical finish from inside the area to see the Brazilian outfit edge to victory.

Elsewhere, a 10-man Emelec claimed a 2-0 win at home to Flamengo and Cerro Porteno drew 0-0 at San Lorenzo.

Copa Libertadores Flamengo Boca Juniors Nacional San Lorenzo Cerro Porteno Internacional Emelec Athletico Paranaense
Previous Highlights: Emelec Shock Flamengo, Win First Leg 2
Read
Highlights: Emelec Shock Flamengo, Win First Leg 2-0
Next De Rossi In Argentina For Boca Juniors Medical
Read
De Rossi In Argentina For Boca Juniors Medical

Latest Stories