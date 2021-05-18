beIN SPORTS & Amazon Announce Collaboration to Bring Copa Libertadores to Alexa

MIAMI (MAY 18, 2021) -- beIN SPORTS and Amazon are working together to deliver Alexa users a unique Copa Libertadores viewing experience. As of May 5, users are now able to watch Copa Libertadores match highlights in both English and Spanish from now until the Final in November. The Copa Libertadores Group Stage kicked off on April 20 and will continue through May 27. The knockout rounds begin in July with the Round of 16, continue through August and September, and culminate with the Final, currently scheduled for November 20.

“With our newest partnership, beIN SPORTS continues to find innovative ways to meet our fans wherever they are,” said Antonio Briceño, Managing Director for beIN SPORTS in North America. “This new addition to the Amazon Alexa experience will make it easier than ever for our dedicated Copa Libertadores fans to keep up with all the latest action.”

Through this partnership with beIN SPORTS, Alexa will allow users to view highlights from their favorite games throughout the season. To access this experience, customers just need to say, “Alexa pon el resumen de La Copa Libertadores” on any Alexa-enabled screen device to watch highlights from the most important game of the week. Users can also access specific game highlights by saying, “Alexa pon el resumen de Boca vs Santos.”

For more information on Copa Libertadores on beIN SPORTS, click here. For a demo of the latest Copa Libertadores Amazon Alexa experience in action, click here.



