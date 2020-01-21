Messi Rested For Copa Del Rey Trip To Ibiza

Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique have all been left out of Barcelona's trip to Ibiza in the Copa del Rey.

The trio are being rested for the round-of-32 clash against the third-tier side.

The 1️⃣8️⃣ for the trip to face @ibizaud_en in the Copa del Rey! pic.twitter.com/ehJfrAAS93 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 21, 2020

Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele remain unavailable due to injury, although the former has begun the next stage of his treatment process in Catalonia as he recovers from meniscus damage.

Quique Setien has called up youngsters Carles Perez, Riqui Puig, Abel Ruiz and Chumi to the 18-man squad, alongside rising star Ansu Fati.

Barca face a potentially difficult LaLiga trip to Valencia just three days after the Ibiza clash.