Español
Get beIN SPORTS USA
Copa del Rey

Messi Rested For Copa Del Rey Trip To Ibiza

Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique all left out of Barcelona's squad to face Ibiza in Copa del Rey

Getty Images

 

Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique have all been left out of Barcelona's trip to Ibiza in the Copa del Rey.

The trio are being rested for the round-of-32 clash against the third-tier side.

 

Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele remain unavailable due to injury, although the former has begun the next stage of his treatment process in Catalonia as he recovers from meniscus damage.

Quique Setien has called up youngsters Carles Perez, Riqui Puig, Abel Ruiz and Chumi to the 18-man squad, alongside rising star Ansu Fati.

Barca face a potentially difficult LaLiga trip to Valencia just three days after the Ibiza clash.

Copa del Rey Lionel Messi Soccer Barcelona La Liga Sergio Busquets Gerard Pique
Previous James and Bale Back In Real Madrid Squad Amid Odri
Read
James and Bale Back In Real Madrid Squad Amid Odriozola to Bayern Talk
Next

Latest Stories