Messi Double Leads Barcelona To Copa Del Rey Title Over Athletic Club

Barcelona eased to a 4-0 win over Athletic Club on Saturday to win the Copa del Rey for a record-extending 31st time.

Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona turned on the style in the second half to beat Athletic Club 4-0 in Saturday's Copa del Rey final and win their first silverware under Ronald Koeman.

Barca were beaten 3-2 by Athletic in January's Supercopa de Espana final and they were kept at bay by the Basque club for an hour in this latest encounter at Estadio Olimpico de la Cartuja.

But Frenkie de Jong set up Antoine Griezmann for the crucial breakthrough goal and added the second himself three minutes later, before Messi took over with a couple of quickfire strikes as Barca made it a record-extending 31st Copa del Rey triumph.

It means yet more heartbreak for Athletic, though, after they were beaten 1-0 by Real Sociedad in the delayed 2019-20 final two weeks ago.

