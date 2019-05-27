Español
Football Crazy Podcast - Barca's Spoiler-Filled Season Finale

Barcelona rival Game of Thrones in the disappointing endings stakes after Valencia deprive Valverde's men of a domestic double.

Phil Schoen and Jeremy St. Louis make their Football Crazy debuts as Ernesto Valverde comes under fire following Barcelona's Copa del Rey defeat, Aston Villa break open the bubbly after hitting the Premier League jackpot, Inter and Atalanta clinch top four finishes at the death, and London travels to Baku to settle the first of the week's European Cup finals. 

