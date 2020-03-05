Athletic Club Advance Past Granada To Copa del Rey Final

Athletic Bilbao set up a mouthwatering Basque derby against Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey final as Yuri Berchiche's late strike saw them progress on the away-goals rule after a 2-1 defeat to Granada.

Having headed into Thursday's clash leading in the tie thanks to Iker Muniain's goal in the first leg, Bilbao looked down and out after Granada turned the contest around in the second half.

With Carlos Fernandez breaking the deadlock shortly after the interval, German Sanchez's towering header seemed to have secured Granada's first appearance in a Copa del Rey final since the 1958-59 season.

Yet it was 23-time Copa winners Bilbao who prevailed – Berchiche keeping his cool from close range to secure a 2-2 aggregate draw but, most importantly, a vital away goal, to book his side's place in the final on April 18.