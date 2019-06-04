James Rodriguez insisted his focus was on Colombia despite uncertainty over his club future.

James has spent the past two seasons on loan at Bayern Munich from Real Madrid, but it remains unclear where the attacker will be next season.

After coming off the bench in Colombia's 3-0 friendly win over Panama on Monday, James said he wanted to focus on the national team ahead of the Copa America.

"I'm in international mode now," he said, via Marca Claro.

"I'm calm and I just want to think about the Colombia team and later we'll see."

James battled numerous injuries throughout the season, including a calf issue late in the campaign.

The 27-year-old came on with 25 minutes remaining against Panama in his first game since April.

"Physically I'm very good. I believe I am doing very well already," James said.

"I just wanted to get here well and I'm on a very good road."

Colombia will face Peru in a friendly on Sunday before beginning their Copa America campaign with a blockbuster clash against Argentina on June 15.

They will also meet Qatar and Paraguay in Group B.