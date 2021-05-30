Associated Press

Argentina's Health Minister Carla Vizzotti told media this Sunday that Copa America is not "100 percent guaranteed', as they evaluate the country's sanitary conditions amid the rise of cases and deaths bay COVID-19.

Last Thursday Argentina has offered to stage the entire Copa America when President Alberto Fernandez met with the head of South American soccer's governing body Alejandro Dominguez to discuss a health protocol for the tournament.

Colombia was dropped as co-host after the local government asked to postpone the competition due to the social unrest caused by protests against national tax reform.

Copa America is expected to start on June 13.