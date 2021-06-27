Brazil finished their Copa America Group B campaign with a disappointing 1-1 draw against Ecuador on Sunday.

With their place in the knockout stages already secured before the clash at the Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico, Tite opted to make 10 changes to the side that beat Colombia three days ago, with only captain Marquinhos keeping his place.

Eder Militao put the Selecao ahead shortly before half-time, but Ecuador improved after the break and deservedly sealed a point through Angel Mena.

Brazil will play the fourth-placed team in Group A in the quarter-finals on Friday, while Ecuador will play the winner of that group a day later.

The much-changed Brazil starting XI struggled in the early stages, only testing Ecuador goalkeeper Hernan Galindez through Gabriel Barbosa inside the opening 20 minutes.

Lucas Paqueta steered an effort wide from the edge of the penalty shortly after the midway point of the first half as Brazil started to exert more pressure on their opponents.

Their improvement was rewarded eight minutes before the interval when Militao headed home his first Brazil goal from Everton's free-kick.

Ecuador drew level in the 53rd minute, though, substitute Mena firing past Alisson from 10 yards after latching onto Enner Valencia's headed pass.

Substitute Vinicius Junior missed a glorious opportunity to restore Brazil's lead in the 66th minute, skewing wide at the back post from Paqueta's cross.

The holders rarely looked like finding a winner in the closing stages as Brazil's run of 10 consecutive wins came to an end with a whimper.



What does it mean? Brazil's second string disappoints

Victories over Peru, Colombia and Venezuela afforded Tite the opportunity to dip into his squad for this final group game and those fringe players did not exactly cover themselves in glory.

It is unlikely many of those players will feature in the last-eight clash, with the likes of Neymar, Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison refreshed and ready to reclaim their spots.

Militao a rare bright spot

Militao was one of the few Brazil players who could hold his head high at full-time. In addition to opening his international account, the Real Madrid man made the most successful passes in the match (69), while no Brazil player made more clearances (five).

Firmino fails to shine

Roberto Firmino summed up Brazil's woes, the Liverpool striker failing to take a single shot during his 63 minutes on the pitch. A place back on the bench beckons for the 29-year-old for the quarter-finals.

What's next?

Brazil will know their opponents in the last eight after the final two games in Group A on Monday, while Ecuador are next in action against Paraguay in World Cup qualifying in September.