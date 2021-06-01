Vidal Hospitalized After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Inter midfielder Arturo Vidal is isolating in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 34-year-old returned a positive test while with the Chile national team and looks set to miss the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Argentina and Bolivia as a result.

La Roja sit sixth in the CONMEBOL qualification standings, two points behind fourth-placed Paraguay in the final automatic spot.

Vidal's participation in the Copa America, which kicks off on June 11, will not be in doubt should he recover as expected.

The Football Federation of Chile revealed the midfielder's diagnosis came after he was struck by a bout of tonsillitis.

A statement on the national team's official website said: "The medical staff of the Chilean national team point out that at the request of Arturo Vidal, it is announced that he was diagnosed in the daily preventive examination with positive COVID."

Posted on Monday evening, the statement added: "Arturo has been hospitalised and isolated from the group for more than 72 hours in a preventive measure indicated by the medical team, due to the presence of previously reported severe pleural tonsillitis, corroborated by specialists in infectious and respiratory diseases and with negative PCR controls.

"It is noted that all the rest of the delegation is with negative PCR today in accordance with health protocols."

In a post on his Instagram page, Vidal shared his belief that he had caught COVID-19 from a friend who had carried the virus without showing symptoms.

Chile will continue carrying out regular tests in order to ensure that one infection does not result in an outbreak.

Vidal joined his national team off the back of a successful season in which he helped Inter win the Serie A title under Antonio Conte.