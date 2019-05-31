Español
Keep beIN
Copa America

Guerrero Makes Peru Copa America Squad

Paolo Guerrero has been included in Peru's Copa America squad after his drug ban has ended

Getty Images

 

Paolo Guerrero was named in Peru's 23-man squad for the Copa America after his drugs ban ended last month.

Guerrero, 35, made his return in April, having served a suspension after testing positive for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, after a World Cup qualifier in October 2017.

The forward, who is Peru's all-time leading goalscorer with 36 in 91 games, was cleared to play at last year's World Cup after a temporary lifting of his ban.

 

Guerrero will lead his nation into the Copa America after being included in a 23-man squad on Thursday.

The veteran has been in fine form for Brazilian club Internacional, scoring five goals in his past eight games in all competitions.

Peru are in Group A for the Copa America and face Venezuela on June 15, before matches against Bolivia (June 18) and Brazil (June 22).

Soccer Peru Copa America 2019 Paolo Guerrero
Previous Lenglet Praises Rumored Barcelona Target Griezmann
Read
Lenglet Praises Rumored Barcelona Target Griezmann
Next Highlights: River Plate Win Recopa Sudamericana, B
Read
Highlights: River Plate Win Recopa Sudamericana, Beating Athletico Parananense 3-0 In Second Leg

Latest Stories