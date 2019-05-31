Guerrero Makes Peru Copa America Squad

Paolo Guerrero was named in Peru's 23-man squad for the Copa America after his drugs ban ended last month.

Guerrero, 35, made his return in April, having served a suspension after testing positive for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, after a World Cup qualifier in October 2017.

The forward, who is Peru's all-time leading goalscorer with 36 in 91 games, was cleared to play at last year's World Cup after a temporary lifting of his ban.

Guerrero will lead his nation into the Copa America after being included in a 23-man squad on Thursday.

The veteran has been in fine form for Brazilian club Internacional, scoring five goals in his past eight games in all competitions.

Peru are in Group A for the Copa America and face Venezuela on June 15, before matches against Bolivia (June 18) and Brazil (June 22).